Here are the top Institutional holders of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) shares

77 institutions hold shares in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX), with 2.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.54% while institutional investors hold 86.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.96M, and float is at 21.96M with Short Float at 0.70%. Institutions hold 76.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.36 million shares valued at $44.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.47% of the GRTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 3.08 million shares valued at $31.55 million to account for 12.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 2.96 million shares representing 11.85% and valued at over $30.27 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $17.18 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) is -35.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is -18.50% and -34.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -33.16% off its SMA200. GRTX registered -49.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.55.

The stock witnessed a -36.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.84%, and is -12.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.13% and -56.27% from its 52-week high.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.30% this year.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novo Holdings A/S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $10.58 per share for a total of $5.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.46 million shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Alleva Lawrence M (Director) bought a total of 2,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $10.22 per share for $23771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6325.0 shares of the GRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Sussman Joel F. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.32 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX).