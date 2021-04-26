Here are the top Institutional holders of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) shares

120 institutions hold shares in Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.21% while institutional investors hold 42.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.70M, and float is at 91.46M with Short Float at 8.26%. Institutions hold 41.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.79 million shares valued at $4.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the RMTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.79 million shares valued at $2.82 million to account for 2.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.46 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $2.48 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.28% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $1.21 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) is 4.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $2.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is 2.75% and -16.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.39 million and changing 13.87% at the moment leaves the stock -16.85% off its SMA200. RMTI registered -54.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1591.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.35%, and is 11.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $87.10M and $62.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.71% and -58.09% from its 52-week high.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $18.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.60% year-over-year.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richmond David S., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Richmond David S. sold 42,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $43724.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Rockwell Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Richmond David S. (10% Owner) sold a total of 521,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.01 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61278.0 shares of the RMTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Richmond David S. (10% Owner) disposed off 278,124 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,611,780 shares of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI).

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading 31.26% up over the past 12 months. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -3.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.04% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.