Here are the top Institutional holders of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares

329 institutions hold shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.04% while institutional investors hold 101.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.66M, and float is at 75.33M with Short Float at 8.16%. Institutions hold 95.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 16.91 million shares valued at $763.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.59% of the NOVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.58 million shares valued at $432.4 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.65 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $209.86 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $159.73 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is -11.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $57.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.31% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 20.18% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.91, the stock is 8.75% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 15.25% off its SMA200. NOVA registered 224.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.54.

The stock witnessed a 17.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.94%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 394 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $160.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 262.82% and -30.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $43.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.90% year-over-year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grasso Michael P. SEC filings show that Grasso Michael P sold 4,878 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $38.65 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25712.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Baker Walter A sold a total of 4,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $41.78 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87644.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Hillstrand Kris W disposed off 57,980 shares at an average price of $54.55 for $3.16 million. The insider now directly holds 11,038 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).