Here are the top Institutional holders of The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares

173 institutions hold shares in The Lovesac Company (LOVE), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.95% while institutional investors hold 115.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.88M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 17.86%. Institutions hold 101.67% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.49 million shares valued at $64.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.93% of the LOVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with 0.92 million shares valued at $39.81 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 0.88 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $37.88 million, while Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $33.25 million.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is 63.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $74.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOVE stock was last observed hovering at around $68.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.09% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.04% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.47, the stock is 12.83% and 17.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 72.56% off its SMA200. LOVE registered 590.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.89.

The stock witnessed a 35.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.39%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has around 369 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $320.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.80 and Fwd P/E is 61.82. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 604.70% and -5.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $75.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at The Lovesac Company (LOVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Shawn David, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nelson Shawn David sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $69.00 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94145.0 shares.

The Lovesac Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that HEYER ANDREW R (Director) sold a total of 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $53.78 per share for $5.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the LOVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, HEYER ANDREW R (Director) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $57.62 for $4.9 million. The insider now directly holds 679,166 shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE).