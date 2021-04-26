Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

322 institutions hold shares in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 95.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.66M, and float is at 156.29M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 94.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC with over 16.69 million shares valued at $247.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the STAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.36 million shares valued at $212.7 million to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.96 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $162.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 7.9 million with a market value of $116.94 million.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) is 36.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.12% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.70, the stock is -0.22% and 8.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 40.43% off its SMA200. STAY registered 98.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.51%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.54 and Fwd P/E is 24.78. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.59% and -1.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extended Stay America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $253.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLMAN RICHARD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $12.28 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Extended Stay America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that HENRY KEVIN A sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $10.93 per share for $92891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the STAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.81 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 140,806 shares of Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY).

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 82.93% up over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is 57.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -265.33% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.