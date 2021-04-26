Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV)

1,048 institutions hold shares in Fortive Corporation (FTV), with 14.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.41% while institutional investors hold 100.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 337.40M, and float is at 322.48M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 95.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.65 million shares valued at $2.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the FTV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 30.62 million shares valued at $2.17 billion to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26.31 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $1.86 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 21.21 million with a market value of $1.5 billion.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is 4.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.87 and a high of $74.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $73.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.99% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.76% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.96, the stock is 2.98% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 11.40% off its SMA200. FTV registered 50.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.00.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.69%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $24.85B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.20 and Fwd P/E is 26.57. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.61% and -0.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 558.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at Fortive Corporation (FTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Stacey A., the company’s SVP – Human Resources. SEC filings show that Walker Stacey A. sold 1,770 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $66.53 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34646.0 shares.

Fortive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $66.53 per share for $7318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2290.0 shares of the FTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Mulhall Christopher M. (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 209 shares at an average price of $66.53 for $13905.0. The insider now directly holds 14,981 shares of Fortive Corporation (FTV).

Fortive Corporation (FTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading 21.05% up over the past 12 months. MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is 103.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.