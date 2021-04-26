Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)

1,132 institutions hold shares in Unilever PLC (UL), with 26.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.58B with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 8.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.77 million shares valued at $1.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.71% of the UL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gardner Russo & Gardner with 11.16 million shares valued at $673.35 million to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 10.17 million shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $613.7 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 10.07 million with a market value of $607.61 million.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -5.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.75 and a high of $63.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $65.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.01% off the consensus price target high of $75.85 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -17.81% lower than the price target low of $48.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.88, the stock is 0.19% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -3.13% off its SMA200. UL registered 10.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.19.

The stock witnessed a 2.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.91% over the week and 0.87% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148949 employees, a market worth around $151.23B and $60.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.31 and Fwd P/E is 18.11. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.33% and -10.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 12.02% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 2.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.02% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.