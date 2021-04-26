ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) up 40.59% since start of the year

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is 40.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $45.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.74, the stock is -6.85% and -32.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 22.49% off its SMA200. IBRX registered 427.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.02.

The stock witnessed a -36.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.64%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 9.91% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $6.94B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 451.18% and -58.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.10%).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX), with 276.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.77% while institutional investors hold 18.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.64M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 19.37%. Institutions hold 3.16% of the Float.