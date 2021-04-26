ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -0.98% and -19.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -4.20% off its SMA200. IO registered 44.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4653 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4133.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.71%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $38.41M and $122.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.24% and -58.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.50%).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $26.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.00% in year-over-year returns.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), with 3.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.55% while institutional investors hold 42.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.32M, and float is at 10.96M with Short Float at 19.02%. Institutions hold 33.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $2.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the IO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.45 million shares valued at $1.1 million to account for 1.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 0.99% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.69 million.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading 98.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -91.74% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.