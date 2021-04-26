Is AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) a good stock to buy now?

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) is 51.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $19.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $5.56, the stock is -37.66% and -40.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 12.42% off its SMA200. AMPG registered 697.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 210.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.50.

The stock witnessed a -37.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.15%, and is -15.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.16% over the week and 15.16% over the month.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $51.37M and $3.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 929.63% and -71.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.60%).

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Analyst Forecasts

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.63M, and float is at 2.55M with Short Float at 17.63%.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mazziota Daniel Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mazziota Daniel Richard bought 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $6.42 per share for a total of $69376.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

AmpliTech Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Mazziota Daniel Richard (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $6.37 per share for $31860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AMPG stock.