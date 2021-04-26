MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is 55.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $7.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOSY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 1.64% and -11.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 50.67% off its SMA200. MOSY registered 163.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9225.

The stock witnessed a -0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.36%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $21.72M and $6.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.54% and -46.77% from its 52-week high.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoSys Inc. (MOSY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoSys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in MoSys Inc. (MOSY), with 187.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 23.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.56M, and float is at 3.51M with Short Float at 21.19%. Institutions hold 22.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acadian Asset Management with over 96563.0 shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the MOSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 83651.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16254.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $39659.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 6012.0 with a market value of $14669.0.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newell Robert Y IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Newell Robert Y IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $14000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14000.0 shares.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is trading 96.55% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.97% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.