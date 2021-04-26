New Big Money Means Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

416 institutions hold shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), with 7.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.61% while institutional investors hold 150.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.06M, and float is at 103.05M with Short Float at 19.30%. Institutions hold 140.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.18 million shares valued at $411.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.12% of the BBBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.9 million shares valued at $335.69 million to account for 15.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.69 million shares representing 10.47% and valued at over $225.34 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 6.14 million with a market value of $109.1 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is 49.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.59 and a high of $53.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBBY stock was last observed hovering at around $26.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.21% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -47.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.52, the stock is -4.32% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 28.10% off its SMA200. BBBY registered 440.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.78.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.21%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $9.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 477.78% and -50.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yerger Ann, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yerger Ann bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $25.55 per share for a total of $12774.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28458.0 shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Arnal Gustavo (CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $25.45 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the BBBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Schechter Joshua (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $25.02 for $75060.0. The insider now directly holds 24,016 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 449.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.88% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.14.