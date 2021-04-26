New Big Money Means Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

511 institutions hold shares in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), with 31.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 84.36% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 79.73% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 54.56 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.23% of the LBTYK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 17.78 million shares valued at $420.59 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luxor Capital Group, LP which holds 15.88 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $375.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 13.67 million with a market value of $323.36 million.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $26.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.23% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -1.91% lower than the price target low of $24.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.07, the stock is -2.65% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 8.59% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered 44.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.70.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.13%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $9.61B and $11.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.35. Distance from 52-week low is 46.69% and -6.42% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.30% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 31.74% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is 20.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.51% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.