Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) is 90.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $10.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OBLN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 2.94% and -15.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 50.03% off its SMA200. OBLN registered 218.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 185.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0585 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4326.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.66%, and is 18.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.59% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $27.90M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 331.82% and -73.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-234.40%).

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Analyst Forecasts

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN), with 323.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.23% while institutional investors hold 31.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.77M, and float is at 7.47M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 30.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.1 million shares valued at $1.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.98% of the OBLN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 0.38 million shares valued at $1.07 million to account for 3.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 76253.0 shares representing 0.76% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 68861.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.