Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

129 institutions hold shares in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), with 306.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 31.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.41M, and float is at 84.81M with Short Float at 10.54%. Institutions hold 30.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 million shares valued at $37.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.54% of the ORC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $18.48 million to account for 3.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.33 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $12.17 million, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $7.54 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is 3.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -13.47% lower than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is -7.20% and -6.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 0.83% off its SMA200. ORC registered 48.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.50.

The stock witnessed a -7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.37%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.36% and -13.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $24.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 158.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.20% in year-over-year returns.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading 75.82% up over the past 12 months. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is 14.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.