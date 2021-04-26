Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PANL Stock Is Going Next

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) is 9.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PANL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.91% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.91% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -0.39% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 10.44% off its SMA200. PANL registered 40.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1238 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9442.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $135.90M and $382.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.67% and -22.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $103.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL), with 19.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.53% while institutional investors hold 100.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.49M, and float is at 24.71M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 56.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rockland Trust Company with over 9.68 million shares valued at $30.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.22% of the PANL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Advisory Services Ltd with 1.5 million shares valued at $4.17 million to account for 3.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $1.35 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 438,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $2.96 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.54 million shares.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $3.00 per share for $3135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.98 million shares of the PANL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin (10% Owner) disposed off 56,738 shares at an average price of $2.99 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 12,979,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL).

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Matson Inc. (MATX) that is trading 148.79% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -86.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.