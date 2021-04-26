PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

275 institutions hold shares in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), with 25.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.90% while institutional investors hold 97.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.79M, and float is at 95.77M with Short Float at 10.98%. Institutions hold 76.74% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.95 million shares valued at $120.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.10% of the PBF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.44 million shares valued at $74.11 million to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.24 million shares representing 6.86% and valued at over $58.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $31.96 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 81.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $18.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -222.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.91, the stock is -7.60% and -10.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 39.73% off its SMA200. PBF registered 68.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.83.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.92%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3729 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $15.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.98% and -31.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.56 with sales reaching $4.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -544.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Control Empresarial de Capital, the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Control Empresarial de Capital sold 290,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $16.84 per share for a total of $4.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.56 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $16.74 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.85 million shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Barone John C (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,986 shares at an average price of $16.56 for $32888.0. The insider now directly holds 9,380 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 34.78% up over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 15.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.49% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.