Phunware Inc. (PHUN) – The 60.27% Upside Potential Remains

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is 18.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.63% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.82% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is -11.22% and -22.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 12.01% off its SMA200. PHUN registered 133.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7757 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3901.

The stock witnessed a -22.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.88%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $107.50M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.39% and -55.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-307.20%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phunware Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $2.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.00% year-over-year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Phunware Inc. (PHUN), with 8.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.85% while institutional investors hold 21.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.21M, and float is at 57.35M with Short Float at 7.41%. Institutions hold 19.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.16 million shares valued at $1.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.63% of the PHUN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STA Wealth Management, LLC which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manlunas Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manlunas Eric sold 21,694 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $32758.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Syllantavos George (Director) sold a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.25 per share for $19406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72839.0 shares of the PHUN stock.