Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -20.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.88, the stock is -25.91% and -43.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -31.01% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -33.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8206.

The stock witnessed a -40.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.57%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $84.21M and $21.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.43% and -80.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.20%).

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -855.70% this year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.96% while institutional investors hold 0.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.09M, and float is at 7.90M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 0.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26200.0 shares valued at $61570.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the PBTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3986.0 shares valued at $9367.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.