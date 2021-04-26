Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) – The 19.15% Upside Potential Remains

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is 224.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $38.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUBY stock was last observed hovering at around $27.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.66, the stock is -1.57% and 25.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -11.80% at the moment leaves the stock 152.41% off its SMA200. RUBY registered 346.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 434.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.05.

The stock witnessed a -1.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.13%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 11.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 487.14% and -36.30% from its 52-week high.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), with 5.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.21% while institutional investors hold 101.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.96M, and float is at 73.57M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 93.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 38.3 million shares valued at $290.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.15% of the RUBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 11.38 million shares valued at $86.36 million to account for 14.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.71 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $35.75 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 3.78 million with a market value of $28.68 million.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $6.09 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.39 million shares.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Keson-Brookes Maiken (CLO & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $20.24 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RUBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Epstein David R (Director) disposed off 26,704 shares at an average price of $14.93 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 4,690,012 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY).