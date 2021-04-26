Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.76% Change This Year

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is 0.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.09 and a high of $44.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WORK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.48% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.87% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.56, the stock is 2.41% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 19.85% off its SMA200. WORK registered 60.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.56.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.21%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) has around 2545 employees, a market worth around $24.67B and $902.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 545.64. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.67% and -4.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.00%).

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Slack Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $263.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.40% year-over-year.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Top Institutional Holders

780 institutions hold shares in Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 75.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 576.32M, and float is at 495.28M with Short Float at 9.14%. Institutions hold 75.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.8 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the WORK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 28.11 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23.86 million shares representing 4.76% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 18.11 million with a market value of $764.8 million.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butterfield Stewart, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Butterfield Stewart sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $42.06 per share for a total of $10.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

Slack Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Shim Allen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $42.05 per share for $5.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the WORK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Shim Allen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 76,405 shares at an average price of $42.23 for $3.23 million. The insider now directly holds 175,602 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK).