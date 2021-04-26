SunPower Corporation (SPWR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SPWR Stock Is Going Next

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $57.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -123.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.01, the stock is -2.00% and -13.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 4.88% at the moment leaves the stock 28.04% off its SMA200. SPWR registered 547.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.49.

The stock witnessed a -5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.55%, and is 5.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07 and Fwd P/E is 42.98. Profit margin for the company is 42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 626.36% and -49.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $307.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.30% in year-over-year returns.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in SunPower Corporation (SPWR), with 92.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.08% while institutional investors hold 104.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.27M, and float is at 81.01M with Short Float at 21.28%. Institutions hold 47.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.67 million shares valued at $248.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.61% of the SPWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 6.71 million shares valued at $171.98 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.28 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $160.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 5.5 million with a market value of $140.95 million.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at SunPower Corporation (SPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WERNER THOMAS H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WERNER THOMAS H sold 58,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $25.59 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

SunPower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Heang Vichheka (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $33.66 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4336.0 shares of the SPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Richards Douglas J. (EVP, Administration) disposed off 53,486 shares at an average price of $31.98 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading 28.49% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is 169.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.63% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.