Synchrony Financial (SYF) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.05% Upside

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is 17.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $43.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $39.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.05% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -1.7% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.68, the stock is -1.60% and 0.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 27.83% off its SMA200. SYF registered 152.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.86%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $23.19B and $16.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.16% and -6.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.30%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $3.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

949 institutions hold shares in Synchrony Financial (SYF), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 99.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 583.60M, and float is at 579.29M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 99.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 62.58 million shares valued at $2.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the SYF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 50.72 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 41.33 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $1.43 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 35.81 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 98 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MELITO DAVID P. SEC filings show that MELITO DAVID P sold 2,205 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $42.16 per share for a total of $92963.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17342.0 shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Howse Curtis sold a total of 5,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $39.83 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65694.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Whynott Paul disposed off 5,852 shares at an average price of $39.83 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 61,096 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is 38.24% higher over the past 12 months. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is 33.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.81% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.