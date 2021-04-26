Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Track to Reach $3.50 in a Year

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is 82.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $4.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 1.60% and 26.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock 71.90% off its SMA200. TH registered 80.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9409 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6103.

The stock witnessed a 49.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.28%, and is 3.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 18.24% over the month.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $278.41M and $225.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.66. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.22% and -32.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Hospitality Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $42.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -533.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.00% in year-over-year returns.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (TH), with 6.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.38% while institutional investors hold 89.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.08M, and float is at 29.97M with Short Float at 7.03%. Institutions hold 83.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 4.61 million shares valued at $7.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.55% of the TH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC with 3.74 million shares valued at $5.91 million to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.42 million shares representing 3.38% and valued at over $5.41 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $2.38 million.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schrenk Troy C., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Schrenk Troy C. bought 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $20090.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31915.0 shares.