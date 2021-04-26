These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) is -43.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $37.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDAK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.62% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.39% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.17, the stock is 30.88% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 15.15% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. CDAK registered a gain of 86.36% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.25.

The stock witnessed a 21.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.69%, and is 41.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.35% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $347.05M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.00% and -51.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.09 with sales reaching $970k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.00% year-over-year.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.63% while institutional investors hold 69.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.52M, and float is at 19.20M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 62.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.82 million shares valued at $90.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.80% of the CDAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with 2.61 million shares valued at $84.22 million to account for 11.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc which holds 0.82 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $26.48 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $19.47 million.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morrison Briggs, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morrison Briggs bought 4,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $99981.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4761.0 shares.