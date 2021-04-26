These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) is 22.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GENI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.86% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 7.04% at the moment. GENI registered a gain of 113.02% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.32.

The stock witnessed a 34.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.36%, and is 9.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021..

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Genius Sports Limited (GENI), with institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 92.98% of the Float.