These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) is -40.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $22.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVVE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.27, the stock is -2.54% and -23.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -19.55% off its SMA200. NVVE registered a gain of 3.22% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.12.

The stock witnessed a -18.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.98%, and is 12.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.00% over the week and 11.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.21% and -54.84% from its 52-week high.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), with institutional investors hold 213.67% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 49.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF with over 6400.0 shares valued at $64640.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the NVVE Shares outstanding.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.