These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) is -26.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRFX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -16.78% and -34.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -31.99% off its SMA200. PRFX registered a loss of -30.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3899 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6889.

The stock witnessed a -26.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.07%, and is 6.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.44% and -58.09% from its 52-week high.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PainReform Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56..

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.10% while institutional investors hold 50.62% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 38.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 61606.0 shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.61% of the PRFX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Edge Wealth Management Llc with 20000.0 shares valued at $88400.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding.