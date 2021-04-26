These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) is 72.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USWS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -22.56% and -47.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 6.97% off its SMA200. USWS registered 55.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0862 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8238.

The stock witnessed a -29.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.35%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.56% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) has around 638 employees, a market worth around $63.81M and $244.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.94. Distance from 52-week low is 209.33% and -78.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.80%).

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $68.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.80% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS), with 11.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.46% while institutional investors hold 50.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.19M, and float is at 44.53M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 43.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. with over 20.38 million shares valued at $8.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.53% of the USWS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The) with 10.0 million shares valued at $4.14 million to account for 11.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. which holds 1.24 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $0.4 million.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times.