Things appear to be looking up for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) is 91.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTSL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -10.09% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 56.38% off its SMA200. MTSL registered 182.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1618.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.88%, and is -23.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.60% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $13.51M and $4.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.83% and -47.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Analyst Forecasts

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.44% while institutional investors hold 6.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.67M, and float is at 2.58M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 4.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.30% of the MTSL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 42500.0 shares valued at $65875.0 to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 10000.0 shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $15500.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 6343.0 with a market value of $9831.0.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) that is trading 29.45% up over the past 12 months. NICE Ltd. (NICE) is 44.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3438.79% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.