Three Notable Stocks Today: Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares are 31.10% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.37% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 20.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.32% and 5.66% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On June 16, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the BRKL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as an Outperform on June 17, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BRKL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.13. The forecasts give the Brookline Bancorp Inc. stock a price target range of $17.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 9.83% or -12.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 47.80% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.05, down -0.80% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 231,275 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 164,470. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 103,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

PECK CHARLES H, a Director at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $57640.0 at $14.41 per share on Mar 01. The Director had earlier sold another 48,000 BRKL shares valued at $0.74 million on Mar 08. The shares were sold at $15.50 per share. PECK CHARLES H (Director) sold 44,000 shares at $14.00 per share on Feb 22 for a total of $0.62 million while Fess Darryl J., (CEO, Brookline Bank) sold 7,500 shares on Feb 10 for $0.1 million with each share fetching $13.44.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) plunged 9.09% and ended at $2.00 on Friday and its market ‎capitalization arrived at $179,036,810. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its 52-week ‎low was recorded at $0.05, while during the last trade its minimum price was $2.00 and it gained the ‎highest price of $2.34. In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit.‎

Tony Raynor is full of praise for his company’s versatility and its “depth”. Raynor is right on the mark ‎with his assessment. ‎

He is the CEO of The Sustainability Green Team, a Delaware company, which, through its subsidiary ‎firms, provides environmentally friendly tree services, including debris hauling, removal, forestry ‎equipment rentals, as well as manufacturing, packaging, and selling next-generation mulch products.‎

The core objective of SGTM is to provide a treatment and handling solution for tree debris that is ‎traditionally discarded in local landfills, which puts an environmental burden and pressure on disposal ‎sites around the nation.‎

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT), on the other hand, is trading around $72.35 with a market cap of $2.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.20 and spell out a less modest performance – a -14.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.62 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BOOT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $65.71 million. This represented 78.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $302.34 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.00 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.85 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $892.17 million from $864.31 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $156.6 million, significantly higher than the $76.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $136.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 306,648 shares. Insider sales totaled 326,106 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 104.71k shares after the latest sales, with -14.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 28.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boot Barn Holdings Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.42 million shares worth more than $191.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the investment firm holding over 2.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.84 million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.