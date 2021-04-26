Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 14.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.35 and a high of $45.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $38.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $294.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.72% off the consensus price target high of $341.79 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 84.32% higher than the price target low of $245.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.54, the stock is 1.99% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 16.43% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 62.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.22.

The stock witnessed a 1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.77%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 33400 employees, a market worth around $48.62B and $2.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.58. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.44% and -14.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $459.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.40% in year-over-year returns.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

600 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 23.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 69.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 601.08M, and float is at 467.75M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 66.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 298.88 million shares valued at $10.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 49.72% of the TCOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 290.6 million shares valued at $9.8 billion to account for 48.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 167.4 million shares representing 27.85% and valued at over $5.65 billion, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 25.58% of the shares totaling 153.73 million with a market value of $5.19 billion.