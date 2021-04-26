UBS Group AG (UBS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

878 institutions hold shares in UBS Group AG (UBS), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 51.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.57B, and float is at 3.54B with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 51.34% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Norges Bank Investment Management with over 171.14 million shares valued at $2.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.43% of the UBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 160.83 million shares valued at $2.27 billion to account for 4.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 131.61 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $1.86 billion, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 109.34 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 9.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.78 and a high of $16.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $17.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.31% off the consensus price target high of $19.99 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.01% lower than the price target low of $13.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.33, the stock is -2.68% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 13.58% off its SMA200. UBS registered 71.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.57.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.22%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 71551 employees, a market worth around $58.84B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 64.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.69% and -5.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

UBS Group AG (UBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UBS Group AG (UBS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UBS Group AG quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $8.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UBS Group AG, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that UBS Group AG bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $2643.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is 108.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.37% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.29.