Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

402 institutions hold shares in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), with 3.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 93.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.22M, and float is at 218.40M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 92.14% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.24 million shares valued at $321.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the UMPQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.68 million shares valued at $282.77 million to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 14.15 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $214.24 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 11.0 million with a market value of $166.61 million.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is 22.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.88 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UMPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.72% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.49, the stock is 3.48% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 5.54% at the moment leaves the stock 30.11% off its SMA200. UMPQ registered 77.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.71.

The stock witnessed a 6.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.27%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has around 3920 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $981.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.19. Distance from 52-week low is 108.22% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $316.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -531.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shotwell David F, the company’s EVP/Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Shotwell David F sold 742 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.80 per share for a total of $13208.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88551.0 shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Shotwell David F (EVP/Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $16.07 per share for $7440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90719.0 shares of the UMPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Shotwell David F (EVP/Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 1,557 shares at an average price of $15.44 for $24040.0. The insider now directly holds 92,310 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading 60.04% up over the past 12 months. Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) is 54.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.