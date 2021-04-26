What should you know before buying stock in Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is 30.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $48.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.14% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -45.48% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.01, the stock is 16.91% and 26.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 42.74% off its SMA200. HOG registered 158.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.88.

The stock witnessed a 43.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.11%, and is 18.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $7.37B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.10 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.47% and -0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.40% in year-over-year returns.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

578 institutions hold shares in Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), with 867.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 96.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.28M, and float is at 152.24M with Short Float at 10.38%. Institutions hold 95.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boston Partners with over 14.73 million shares valued at $540.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.61% of the HOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.35 million shares valued at $489.96 million to account for 8.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.86 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $471.97 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 8.63 million with a market value of $316.69 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mansfield Luke Christopher, the company’s VP/Motorcycle Management. SEC filings show that Mansfield Luke Christopher bought 735 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $33.72 per share for a total of $24782.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8344.0 shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that ZEITZ JOCHEN (President and CEO) bought a total of 30,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $32.47 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Olin John A (Former SVP & CFO) disposed off 92,002 shares at an average price of $34.45 for $3.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) that is 35.36% higher over the past 12 months. Polaris Inc. (PII) is 138.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.79.