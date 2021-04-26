Which Institutions Own Shares In Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)?

111 institutions hold shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), with 70.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.82% while institutional investors hold 90.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.71M, and float is at 26.73M with Short Float at 6.93%. Institutions hold 40.67% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 5.52 million shares valued at $41.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.31% of the ORGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prosight Management, LP with 2.02 million shares valued at $15.24 million to account for 1.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust which holds 1.85 million shares representing 1.44% and valued at over $13.9 million, while Pura Vida Investments, LLC holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $13.61 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is 192.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $24.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.05, the stock is 6.70% and 24.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 161.35% off its SMA200. ORGO registered 509.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 456.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.68.

The stock witnessed a 12.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.61%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has around 910 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $338.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 172.27 and Fwd P/E is 97.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 632.56% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $87.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gillheeney Gary S., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gillheeney Gary S. sold 16,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $12.85 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Gillheeney Gary S. (President and CEO) sold a total of 89,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $13.37 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Gillheeney Gary S. (President and CEO) disposed off 111,406 shares at an average price of $13.12 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 194,219 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO).