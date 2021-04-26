Which Institutions Own Shares In Ouster Inc. (OUST)?

47 institutions hold shares in Ouster Inc. (OUST), with 75.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.52% while institutional investors hold 35.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.45M, and float is at 91.24M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 19.24% of the Float.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is -28.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.55 and a high of $17.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.47% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is 10.51% and -11.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 6.19% at the moment leaves the stock -14.12% off its SMA200. OUST registered a loss of -0.93% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.39.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.91%, and is 10.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $18.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.28% and -45.80% from its 52-week high.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021..

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.