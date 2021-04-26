Who are the Institutional Holders in CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)?

104 institutions hold shares in CorMedix Inc. (CRMD), with 654.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 23.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.42M, and float is at 31.48M with Short Float at 8.34%. Institutions hold 23.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $14.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the CRMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with 1.76 million shares valued at $13.06 million to account for 4.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $10.06 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) is 11.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.47 and a high of $18.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.29% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is -6.41% and -19.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 9.95% off its SMA200. CRMD registered 103.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.73.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.17%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $306.53M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.62% and -55.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.90%).

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorMedix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $140k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,724.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 89.20% in year-over-year returns.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lefkowitz Steven W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lefkowitz Steven W bought 5,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $3.99 per share for a total of $22816.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60498.0 shares.

CorMedix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that David Matthew T (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $4.07 per share for $4680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1150.0 shares of the CRMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Kaplan Myron (Director) acquired 15,300 shares at an average price of $4.27 for $65359.0. The insider now directly holds 150,034 shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD).