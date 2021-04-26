Who is the Top Investor In ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)?

192 institutions hold shares in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), with institutional investors hold 4.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.14B, and float is at 1.60B with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 4.49% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 26.87 million shares valued at $156.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.24% of the ASX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 10.93 million shares valued at $63.81 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc which holds 7.64 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $44.62 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $23.97 million.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is 38.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $8.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $10.38 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -38.18% lower than the price target low of $5.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is 3.24% and 3.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 39.12% off its SMA200. ASX registered 93.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.48.

The stock witnessed a 8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.31%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 101981 employees, a market worth around $16.84B and $16.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.99% and -10.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $4.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.