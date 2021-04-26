Why Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 20.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.32 and a high of $53.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $52.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.05% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.02% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.37, the stock is 2.35% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 25.25% off its SMA200. AFL registered 52.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.59.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.95%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12003 employees, a market worth around $36.40B and $22.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.44. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.02% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $5.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

1,363 institutions hold shares in Aflac Incorporated (AFL), with 61.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.91% while institutional investors hold 68.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 700.92M, and float is at 640.82M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 61.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.89 million shares valued at $2.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the AFL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. with 52.3 million shares valued at $2.68 billion to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 45.52 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $2.02 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 34.11 million with a market value of $1.52 billion.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $50.96 per share for a total of $5096.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16435.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Daniels James Todd (EVP, CFO Aflac Japan) sold a total of 4,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $51.10 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32263.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Daniels James Todd (EVP, CFO Aflac Japan) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $50.43 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 30,381 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading 112.79% up over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 96.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.52% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.