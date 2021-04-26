Why Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is -10.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.65 and a high of $120.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $79.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.41% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.45% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.59, the stock is -1.66% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 6.70% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 85.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.56.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.31%, and is -4.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $33.05B and $7.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 294.12. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.89% and -32.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4523.20%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $2.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.00% year-over-year.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Top Institutional Holders

603 institutions hold shares in Chewy Inc. (CHWY), with 96.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.36% while institutional investors hold 110.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 413.92M, and float is at 72.36M with Short Float at 18.12%. Institutions hold 84.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.77 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.04% of the CHWY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.64 million shares valued at $596.91 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.13 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $551.24 million, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 3.37 million with a market value of $302.62 million.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Chewy Inc. (CHWY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Argos Holdings GP LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Argos Holdings GP LLC sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $81.50 per share for a total of $501.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Argos Holdings GP LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $81.50 per share for $501.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Bowman Stacy (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 11,422 shares at an average price of $87.00 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 77,590 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).