Why Knoll Inc. (KNL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Knoll Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is 65.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $23.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.88% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.28, the stock is 34.90% and 39.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock 68.37% off its SMA200. KNL registered 160.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.44.

The stock witnessed a 48.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.23%, and is 40.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) has around 3082 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 282.33 and Fwd P/E is 22.17. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.05% and 2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knoll Inc. (KNL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knoll Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $270.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Knoll Inc. (KNL), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.70% while institutional investors hold 93.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.14M, and float is at 47.16M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 88.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.17 million shares valued at $105.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.11% of the KNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.56 million shares valued at $66.89 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.63 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $53.32 million, while Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 3.3 million with a market value of $48.45 million.

Knoll Inc. (KNL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Knoll Inc. (KNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Global Furniture Holdings S.a , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Global Furniture Holdings S.a sold 352,149 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $23.28 per share for a total of $8.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Knoll Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Global Furniture Holdings S.a (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $23.36 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.54 million shares of the KNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Global Furniture Holdings S.a (10% Owner) disposed off 789,973 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $18.37 million. The insider now directly holds 1,614,661 shares of Knoll Inc. (KNL).

Knoll Inc. (KNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading 83.73% up over the past 12 months. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is 114.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.08% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.