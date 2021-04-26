Will Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is -9.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.56 and a high of $19.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is 1.89% and -10.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 0.08% off its SMA200. CLDR registered 63.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.17.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.84%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has around 2728 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $869.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.78. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.20% and -34.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $217.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Top Institutional Holders

388 institutions hold shares in Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with 5.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 82.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 303.53M, and float is at 288.31M with Short Float at 6.15%. Institutions hold 80.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 52.33 million shares valued at $727.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.96% of the CLDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.88 million shares valued at $290.44 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.53 million shares representing 5.67% and valued at over $229.87 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 13.62 million with a market value of $189.41 million.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hollison Mick, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Hollison Mick sold 46,552 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $12.63 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Cloudera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that MURTHY ARUN (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 26,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $12.88 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Reasoner Scott (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 49,528 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 79,811 shares of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 24.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.65% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.