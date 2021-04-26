Will Endo International plc (ENDP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is -17.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $10.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -96.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -10.99% and -24.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.89% off its SMA200. ENDP registered 56.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.69.

The stock witnessed a -24.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.86%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3397 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.78 and Fwd P/E is 2.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.71% and -45.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $667.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Endo International plc (ENDP), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 85.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.30M, and float is at 227.03M with Short Float at 8.02%. Institutions hold 84.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.71 million shares valued at $263.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.93% of the ENDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.34 million shares valued at $181.92 million to account for 10.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 19.6 million shares representing 8.50% and valued at over $140.72 million, while Paulson & Company, Inc. holds 7.95% of the shares totaling 18.33 million with a market value of $131.59 million.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTAGUE WILLIAM P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MONTAGUE WILLIAM P sold 9,033 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $8.68 per share for a total of $78406.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97104.0 shares.

Endo International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Cooke Shane (Director) sold a total of 17,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $8.65 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77030.0 shares of the ENDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Endo International plc (10% Owner) acquired 7,344,955 shares at an average price of $88.50 for $650.03 million. The insider now directly holds 100 shares of Endo International plc (ENDP).

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading -10.15% down over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is 67.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.52% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.