ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Volatility At 8.39%, Should You Add A Position?

5 institutions hold shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), with 50.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.36% while institutional investors hold 13.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.48M, and float is at 56.58M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 6.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management) with over 2.84 million shares valued at $69.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.47% of the ZIM Shares outstanding.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is 182.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.34 and a high of $33.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.91% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -62.2% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.44, the stock is 15.44% and 33.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 6.01% at the moment leaves the stock 42.55% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.92.

The stock witnessed a 36.82% In the last 1 month and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 3794 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.26 and Fwd P/E is 10.91. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.07% and -2.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.53 with sales reaching $1.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.30% year-over-year.