A peek at BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM): Who has invested in It?

94 institutions hold shares in BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), with 7M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.03% while institutional investors hold 22.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.93M, and float is at 23.25M with Short Float at 10.15%. Institutions hold 17.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.73 million shares valued at $6.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the BSGM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.19 million shares valued at $4.63 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $1.38 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $1.23 million.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is 0.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.79 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $10.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.48% higher than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -5.46% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -26.76% off its SMA200. BSGM registered -54.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3209 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4591.

The stock witnessed a -11.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.33%, and is 10.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.50% and -68.46% from its 52-week high.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $920k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ODONNELL JEFFREY F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ODONNELL JEFFREY F sold 42,762 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $5.12 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

BioSig Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that ODONNELL JEFFREY F (Director) sold a total of 62,238 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BSGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, CHAUSSY STEVE (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.35 for $8699.0. The insider now directly holds 681,128 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM).