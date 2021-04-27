A peek at Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO): Who has invested in It?

51 institutions hold shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), with 261.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 62.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.74M, and float is at 14.29M with Short Float at 57.51%. Institutions hold 62.59% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 13.82 million shares valued at $49.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.76% of the MREO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 6.23 million shares valued at $22.29 million to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 6.03 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $21.59 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $15.11 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is -0.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -545.45% lower than the price target low of $0.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 0.91% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.45% off its SMA200. MREO registered 170.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6874 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0990.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.16%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 216.96% and -24.65% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..