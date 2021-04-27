A peek at Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who has invested in It?

105 institutions hold shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), with institutional investors hold 22.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 631.61M, and float is at 428.79M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 22.06% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 44.71 million shares valued at $760.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the YSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.71 million shares valued at $97.14 million to account for 1.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.71 million shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $80.1 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.11% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $75.01 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -30.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $138.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.17% off the consensus price target high of $151.56 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 86.79% higher than the price target low of $89.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.87, the stock is 5.52% and -20.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -28.98% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.71.

The stock witnessed a -2.63% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.40%, and is 18.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.68% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3936 employees, a market worth around $32.95B and $806.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.77% and -53.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.30%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $212.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.40% year-over-year.