Does Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) expect higher volatility?

As mining has grown in popularity and video cards have become increasingly scarce, there is progressively more demand for already assembled personal computers (PCs). That is good news for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), a high-end gaming PC manufacturer.

As many people turned to video games for entertainment in the context of forced self-isolation in 2020, the demand for gaming PCs began to boom. A shortage of components hinders the market’s growth rate, but the market’s positive dynamics are still being sustained.

Despite this, consumers tend to focus on assembled PCs, given the lack of video cards and RAM in retail stores at the same time. Corsair has released several new models to meet the increased demand. Therefore, two new PCs are available, the ONE a200 and the ONE i200, which utilize AMD and Intel processes, paired with NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards.

Despite their high price tag, these gaming PCs may currently sell better than usual, even though they have already made their way to North America and the EU. New video cards will quickly sell out due to mining booms, and secondary market speculation will raise prices two to three times. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 was revealed in March of 2021 for a price of more than $2,000 in the United States. This might lead some gamers to be attracted to a more expensive PC than a fully assembled Corsair ONE a200 PC may cost.

Over half of the gaming PCs in the world cost more than $1,800; in 2020, this market will reach $ 18.5 billion, while ready-made branded PCs, like Corsair’s, will account for two-thirds of this market. Corsair’s gaming segment brought in $ 1.16 billion in revenue, a 45 % increase.

In Monday’s trading session, Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) went up by 1.13%, an increase of $0.38 from its previous close price. At the low point of the trading session, shares dropped to $33.1367, and at their highest point of the session, shares hit $34.26. According to the data provided by Barchart, CRSR closed at $33.49 during the previous session, while the volume of transactions was 0.51 million.