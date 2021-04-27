Dropbox Inc. (DBX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

618 institutions hold shares in Dropbox Inc. (DBX), with 18.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.51% while institutional investors hold 86.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 411.60M, and float is at 298.63M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 82.48% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.14 million shares valued at $668.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.43% of the DBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 17.06 million shares valued at $378.6 million to account for 5.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.87 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $352.06 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 12.36 million with a market value of $274.37 million.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 19.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.66 and a high of $28.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.22% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.56, the stock is -0.20% and 4.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 20.20% off its SMA200. DBX registered 31.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.82.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.62%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2760 employees, a market worth around $10.59B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.42. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.44% and -6.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.80%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $505.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -383.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volkmer Bart, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Volkmer Bart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $26.36 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Regan Timothy (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,884 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $26.92 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Regan Timothy (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,608 shares at an average price of $25.51 for $41020.0. The insider now directly holds 300,212 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).